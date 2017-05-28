Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat Earthquakes 4-2 win

Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat ...

Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat Earthquakes 4-2

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

