Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat Earthquakes 4-2 win Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2raWvfn SAN JOSE, Calif. - Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.