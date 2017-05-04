Dele Alli in focus

Dele Alli in focus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Dele Alli endured a frustrating night at the London Stadium as Tottenham's title hopes blew up in smoke after a 1-0 defeat to West Ham. Alli had scored four goals in six games coming into the match but the 21-year-old struggled as Spurs fell to Manuel Lanzini's second-half strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... 2 hr commenters 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Gonna pharts 32,971
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... 11 hr Sure pharts 2
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... 18 hr NuggetsPharts 2
News Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex... Thu Made Phart 2
News 'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba... Thu Volcano Phart 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu Link phart 223
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC