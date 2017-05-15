David Wagner inspired by Huddersfield's history ahead of play-off second leg
David Wagner hopes his Huddersfield players have been inspired by the last Terriers team to play top-flight football as they look to overcome Sheffield Wednesday and reach the Championship play-off final. Sunday's 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium means the semi-final tie is finely poised ahead of Wednesday's return leg at Hillsborough when one of the two Yorkshire clubs will book a trip to Wembley.
