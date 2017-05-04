David Luiz hails Antonio Conte's impa...

David Luiz hails Antonio Conte's impact at Chelsea

11 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed how Antonio Conte has helped mould him into one of the most impressive defenders in the Premier League. Luiz has excelled in his second spell at Stamford Bridge under the Italian, having cut out most of the inconsistencies which dogged his first period in west London.

