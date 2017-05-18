Cyclist Becky James' mother hurt afte...

Cyclist Becky James' mother hurt after being knocked off bike

Becky James, 25, who won two golds at the 2013 World Championships as well as two silvers at the Rio 2016 Olympics, urged people to "PLEASE think once, think twice, think BIKE!!!!" after her mother Christine's crash in Monmouthshire on Thursday. The champion cyclist added the words "My poor Mumma" and the image of a broken heart as she retweeted a photograph of her injured mother who said she was "lucky to escape with only a fractured pelvis and bruised lungs".

