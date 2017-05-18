Cyclist Becky James' mother hurt after being knocked off bike
Becky James, 25, who won two golds at the 2013 World Championships as well as two silvers at the Rio 2016 Olympics, urged people to "PLEASE think once, think twice, think BIKE!!!!" after her mother Christine's crash in Monmouthshire on Thursday. The champion cyclist added the words "My poor Mumma" and the image of a broken heart as she retweeted a photograph of her injured mother who said she was "lucky to escape with only a fractured pelvis and bruised lungs".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|7 min
|Wish phartse
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Season phartse
|33,076
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|13 min
|With phartt
|11
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|23 hr
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|Thu
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|Thu
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|Thu
|Gets pharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC