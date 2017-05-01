Cristiano Ronaldo nets another hat-tr...

Cristiano Ronaldo nets another hat-trick as Real Madrid sweep aside Atletico

Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid swept aside city rivals Atletico 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Ronaldo had taken his tally of European goals to 100 in the quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, which included a second-leg treble, and was once more the man for the big occasion to put the holders within touching distance of the final again.

