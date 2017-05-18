Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Real Madri...

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Real Madrid to LaLiga title with early goal at Malaga

12 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed the LaLiga title for the first time since 2012. Ronaldo's second-minute strike and Karim Benzema's effort after the break were enough to secure a 2-0 win at Malaga and hand Zinedine Zidane the first domestic trophy of his reign on a night when second-placed Barcelona had to come from behind to see off Eibar.

Chicago, IL

