Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Real Madrid to LaLiga title with early goal at Malaga

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed the LaLiga title for the first time since 2012. Ronaldo's second-minute strike and Karim Benzema's effort after the break were enough to secure a 2-0 win at Malaga and hand Zinedine Zidane the first domestic trophy of his reign on a night when second-placed Barcelona had to come from behind to see off Eibar.

