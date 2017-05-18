Conte says John Terry - deserves the best' for Stamford Bridge farewell
Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on whether Chelsea captain John Terry would make his anticipated final appearance at Stamford Bridge from the start against Sunderland on Sunday. Terry will lift the 15th major trophy of his career after the Sunderland match, Chelsea's last game of their Premier League title-winning season.
