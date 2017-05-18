Conte says John Terry - deserves the ...

Conte says John Terry - deserves the best' for Stamford Bridge farewell

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on whether Chelsea captain John Terry would make his anticipated final appearance at Stamford Bridge from the start against Sunderland on Sunday. Terry will lift the 15th major trophy of his career after the Sunderland match, Chelsea's last game of their Premier League title-winning season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr StillPhartsz 33,070
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... 6 hr Las pharts 2
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 6 hr They pharts 8
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 6 hr This pharts 11
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 18 hr HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... Thu Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... Thu Gets pharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC