Conor McGregor to fight Floyd Mayweather after record breaking deal

7 hrs ago

The Irish Independent has today reported that Conor McGregor has signed his part of the deal to fight Floyd Mayweather. The move could see McGregor receive the biggest payday of his career as he finally came to an agreement with the UFC.

