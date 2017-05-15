Conan jokes may have killed, but he s...

Conan jokes may have killed, but he stands accused of theft

11 hrs ago

O'Brien lost an effort to toss out a federal copyright infringement lawsuit in San Diego last week, potentially setting up a novel trial over comic creativity and the value of laughter. Robert Alexander Kaseberg said he posted several jokes online that the late-night comedian repeated almost verbatim later that day or the next on his "Conan" show on TBS.

Chicago, IL

