Cleveland Cavaliers book Eastern Conference play-off final spot
The Cleveland Cavaliers notched a second straight whitewash as they booked their place in the Eastern Conference final of the NBA play-offs. The Cavs, who routed the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the first round, repeated the trick in the semi-final against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a 109-102 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danladi Gets First Goal, United Upset Sporting ...
|2 hr
|Must phartce
|2
|Morning Update newsletter: Macron wins in Franc...
|2 hr
|Figures phartce
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|15 hr
|Derby phartse
|2
|Drag Queens will launch race season at Grand Ri...
|15 hr
|Drag phartse
|2
|Master plan for Woodbine development
|Sun
|PlanPhart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|Sun
|RiddenPhart
|2
|Western Alumni takes Open, Monti wins six at Bu...
|Sun
|MontiPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC