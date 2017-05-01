Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets make winning starts in NBA semi-finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers drew first blood in their Eastern Conference play-off semi-final with a 116-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. Taking to the court for the first time since April 23, the Cavs were too strong for the Raptors in the opening game of the best-of-seven series, with LeBron James posting 35 points and Kyrie Irving adding 24. Kyle Lowry scored 20 points for the Raptors, who are out for revenge having lost to the Cavs in the conference final last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.