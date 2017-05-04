Cheteshwar Pujara joins Nottinghamshi...

Cheteshwar Pujara joins Nottinghamshire to replace James Pattinson0 min ago

Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will join Nottinghamshire later this month. He will place Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, the English county said on Thursday.

