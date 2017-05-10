Chelsea look to keep momentum ahead o...

Chelsea look to keep momentum ahead of FA Cup final with Arsenal

Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Antonio Conte faces another challenge in the final two home games for Premier League winners Chelsea - balancing sentiment with planning for the FA Cup final. Chelsea, who clinched the title with Friday's 1-0 win at West Brom, play Watford on Monday night and relegated Sunderland on May 21, before the May 27 final with Arsenal.

