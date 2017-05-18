Chelsea captain John Terry bids an em...

Chelsea captain John Terry bids an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge

A tearful John Terry received a rousing reception and a guard of honour from team-mates on his final appearance for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he was substituted on Sunday. The 36-year-old former England captain appeared for the Blues for the 717th time, starting in the Premier League for the sixth time this season.

