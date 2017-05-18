Chelsea captain John Terry bids an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge
A tearful John Terry received a rousing reception and a guard of honour from team-mates on his final appearance for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he was substituted on Sunday. The 36-year-old former England captain appeared for the Blues for the 717th time, starting in the Premier League for the sixth time this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|4 hr
|Johnnyj
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|4 hr
|Crazy can b fun
|21
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|11 hr
|InPhart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Was phart
|33,080
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|16 hr
|KneePHART
|15
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|May 19
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|May 18
|HePharted
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC