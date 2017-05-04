Chelsea boss Antonio Conte urges Dieg...

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte urges Diego Costa to focus on here and now

Read more: Enfield Independent

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has told Diego Costa to focus on the bid for a Premier League and FA Cup double as speculation continues to surround the future of the Spain striker. Costa missed January's trip to Leicester amid reports his head had been turned by a lucrative offer to join Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League, although Conte publicly insisted his absence was due to a back injury.

