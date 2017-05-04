Chelsea boss Antonio Conte urges Diego Costa to focus on here and now
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has told Diego Costa to focus on the bid for a Premier League and FA Cup double as speculation continues to surround the future of the Spain striker. Costa missed January's trip to Leicester amid reports his head had been turned by a lucrative offer to join Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League, although Conte publicly insisted his absence was due to a back injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|26 min
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|7 hr
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|15 hr
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|15 hr
|Volcano Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Link phart
|223
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|Thu
|Holding phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC