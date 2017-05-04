Chase Carey accuses Bernie Ecclestone...

Chase Carey accuses Bernie Ecclestone of stunting Formula One's growth

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Formula One chairman Chase Carey has accused his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone of stunting the sport's growth in the final years of his four-decade reign. Carey, who on Friday will mark his 100th day at the helm of F1 following Liberty Media's A 6.4billion takeover in January, believes Ecclestone's failure to create a long-term vision has left the sport behind its major rivals.

