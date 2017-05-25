Champions Trophy talking points
England go into the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil as favourites despite having never won a global 50-over tournament. This is the third time England has staged the event, and the hosts have been beaten finalists on the last two occasions in 2004 and 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Would Phart
|33,095
|Roger Goodell addresses celebration rule change...
|8 hr
|Celebration phartt
|2
|Los Angeles' Super Bowl pushed back one year af...
|8 hr
|Pushed phartt
|2
|Jaguars' Bortles striving to 'change narrative'...
|8 hr
|Striving phartt
|2
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|12 hr
|MorePharts
|2
|Cyrus Kouandjio could be useful pickup for the ...
|12 hr
|WerePharts
|3
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|12 hr
|Feeling phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC