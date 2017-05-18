Cavaliers send Celtics to record loss

BOSTON >> LeBron James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory. Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by a record 41 at the half and by 46 after three.

