Carli Lloyd stars as Manchester City Women win FA Cup for first time

Carli Lloyd delivered again on the big stage as Manchester City Women swept aside Birmingham City Ladies 4-1 in the SSE Women's FA Cup final. Almost five years on from netting a double in the London 2012 Olympic final at Wembley, where the United States were 2-1 winners over Japan, Lloyd was back at the stadium on Manchester City duty.

