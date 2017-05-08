Capitals overwhelm Penguins 5-2 to force Game 7
The Washington Capitals are well aware of their franchise's inglorious past, one filled with unmet expectations and gut-wrenching collapses. The Capitals have spent the better part of the season insisting this time, things will be different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Drghaw Phart
|32,986
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|3 hr
|CoPhart
|4
|The Choking Game (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|YouPhart
|18
|'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison...
|9 hr
|John Phart
|2
|Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'
|10 hr
|CanPhart
|2
|Morning Update newsletter: Macron wins in Franc...
|13 hr
|The phartse
|4
|Danladi Gets First Goal, United Upset Sporting ...
|17 hr
|Must phartce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC