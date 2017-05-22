Brydan Klein beaten in French Open qu...

Brydan Klein beaten in French Open qualifier

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

The world number 175 failed to take any of five break point opportunities as he fell 6-2 6-2 to Germany's Max Marterer. Klein was the only British man in the qualifying with four others - Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene - going straight into the main draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pasadena Boys and Girls clubs gather in one place (Jun '08) 1 hr Old pharters 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Here pharters 33,082
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 3 hr ThisPhart 4
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 3 hr AwayPhart 20
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 4 hr Im phartss 29
News Letters show Hernandez asked to move, share cel... 4 hr Letters Phartz 2
News Vikings GM: Mike Zimmer To Take Time Off For Ey... 4 hr Vikings Phartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC