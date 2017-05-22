Brydan Klein beaten in French Open qualifier
The world number 175 failed to take any of five break point opportunities as he fell 6-2 6-2 to Germany's Max Marterer. Klein was the only British man in the qualifying with four others - Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene - going straight into the main draw.
