British Cycling report due after the General Election
The long-awaited independent report into allegations of bullying within the Great Britain cycling team is finished and will be published in the week after the June 8 General Election. Co-commissioned by British Cycling and funding agency UK Sport, the report has been prepared by a five-strong panel which includes former England rugby coach Stuart Lancaster and is led by Annamarie Phelps, the chair of British Rowing.
