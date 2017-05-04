British Cycling report due after the ...

British Cycling report due after the General Election

20 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

The long-awaited independent report into allegations of bullying within the Great Britain cycling team is finished and will be published in the week after the June 8 General Election. Co-commissioned by British Cycling and funding agency UK Sport, the report has been prepared by a five-strong panel which includes former England rugby coach Stuart Lancaster and is led by Annamarie Phelps, the chair of British Rowing.

