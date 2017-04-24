Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-final series opener
The Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead in their NBA play-off conference semi-final showdown against the Washington Wizards with a 123-111 comeback victory. Washington made a barnstorming start, racing into a 16-0 lead before establishing a 38-24 advantage after the first quarter, but Boston recovered in emphatic fashion.
