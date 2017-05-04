Betting favourite Always Dreaming str...

Betting favourite Always Dreaming strolls through the slop to victory at 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2A3 4 lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together. Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners.

