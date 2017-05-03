Bertrand Traore scores twice as Ajax take control of Europa League semi-final
Bertrand Traore scored twice as Ajax ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners in a pulsating Europa League semi-final first-leg clash against Lyon at Amsterdam Arena. The on-loan Chelsea forward opened the scoring on 25 minutes before setting up teenage striker Kasper Dolberg for a second as a youthful Ajax side blew away their French opponents in the first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|21 min
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|OutPharts
|32,953
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|10 hr
|Thats pharted
|4
|Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov...
|10 hr
|He pharted
|6
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|ThatsPharts
|5
|All 6 Arrested In Bloomington Shooting Charged ...
|22 hr
|Make phartz
|4
|Kletchko Brothers dominate Boxing-Badest on Planet (Jan '12)
|Tue
|HowPhartz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC