Bairstow leads England to 2-0 series success over Ireland

Jonny Bairstow's irresistible late hitting gave England a telling advantage as they wrapped up a 2-0 Royal London Series success with an 85-run win over Ireland at Lord's. Captain Eoin Morgan and ultra-reliable number three Joe Root put England in handy shape with a third-wicket stand of 140, before Bairstow and Adil Rashid took over in a total of 328 for six.

