Bairstow leads England to 2-0 series success over Ireland
Jonny Bairstow's irresistible late hitting gave England a telling advantage as they wrapped up a 2-0 Royal London Series success with an 85-run win over Ireland at Lord's. Captain Eoin Morgan and ultra-reliable number three Joe Root put England in handy shape with a third-wicket stand of 140, before Bairstow and Adil Rashid took over in a total of 328 for six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danladi Gets First Goal, United Upset Sporting ...
|5 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Morning Update newsletter: Macron wins in Franc...
|5 hr
|Max
|1
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|12 hr
|Derby phartse
|2
|Drag Queens will launch race season at Grand Ri...
|12 hr
|Drag phartse
|2
|Master plan for Woodbine development
|23 hr
|PlanPhart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|23 hr
|RiddenPhart
|2
|Western Alumni takes Open, Monti wins six at Bu...
|23 hr
|MontiPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC