Arsene Wenger v Jose Mourinho: In their own words
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho meet on Sunday as Manchester United visit Arsenal, with both sides chasing a top-four Premier League finish. Wenger on Chelsea tactics: "I know we live in a world where we have only winners and losers, but once a sport encourages teams who refuse to take the initiative, the sport is in danger."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|5 hr
|commenters
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Gonna pharts
|32,971
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|14 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|21 hr
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|Thu
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|Thu
|Volcano Phart
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Link phart
|223
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC