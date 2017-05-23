Arsene Wenger not thinking of FA Cup ...

Arsene Wenger not thinking of FA Cup final as his Arsenal swansong

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Arsene Wenger insists winning the FA Cup on Saturday would be a triumph for Arsenal's late-season resurgence and not the perfect end to his time at the club. Wenger again refused to confirm whether he will still be Arsenal's manager next season and was keen to emphasise this weekend's Wembley showdown with Chelsea will not affect his future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr EdPhart 33,090
News Mother's day open houses set 5 hr DayPhart 2
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 16 hr SpinningPhartzx 8
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 16 hr BearsPhartzx 26
News Varsity (Feb '08) 17 hr You Phartsz 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... 19 hr MorePhartsc 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue Find phartse 225
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC