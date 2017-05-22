Arsenal's route to the 2017 FA Cup final

Arsenal's route to the 2017 FA Cup final

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Arsenal will be looking for a record 13th FA Cup win, and third in the last four years, when they take on Chelsea on Saturday. Arsene Wenger's proud record of never having lost in the third round continued at Deepdale but not before a scare after Callum Robinson's early effort had put the Lilywhites ahead at the break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr The phartss 33,088
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 2 hr ThinkPharts 22
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 3 hr ExchangedPhartt 6
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 7 hr Find phartse 225
News Derrick White impresses at NBA Draft Combine 17 hr Should Fart 2
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) 18 hr BigPhartse 94
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... 18 hr Hear Pharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC