Arsenal's route to the 2017 FA Cup final
Arsenal will be looking for a record 13th FA Cup win, and third in the last four years, when they take on Chelsea on Saturday. Arsene Wenger's proud record of never having lost in the third round continued at Deepdale but not before a scare after Callum Robinson's early effort had put the Lilywhites ahead at the break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|The phartss
|33,088
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|2 hr
|ThinkPharts
|22
|Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'...
|3 hr
|ExchangedPhartt
|6
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|7 hr
|Find phartse
|225
|Derrick White impresses at NBA Draft Combine
|17 hr
|Should Fart
|2
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|18 hr
|BigPhartse
|94
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|18 hr
|Hear Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC