April 2018 fight with Anthony Joshua ...

April 2018 fight with Anthony Joshua already in the works, says Tyson Fury

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Tyson Fury has claimed that Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium next year in preparation for a fight with Anthony Joshua. The 28-year-old is targeting a comeback fight on July 8, providing he overturns a suspended drugs ban at a UK Anti-Doping hearing which opens on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danladi Gets First Goal, United Upset Sporting ... 2 hr Must phartce 2
News Morning Update newsletter: Macron wins in Franc... 2 hr Figures phartce 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... 15 hr Derby phartse 2
News Drag Queens will launch race season at Grand Ri... 15 hr Drag phartse 2
News Master plan for Woodbine development Sun PlanPhart 2
News Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby Sun RiddenPhart 2
News Western Alumni takes Open, Monti wins six at Bu... Sun MontiPhart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC