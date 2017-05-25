Antonio Valencia commits to Mancheste...

Antonio Valencia commits to Manchester United until 2019

Manchester United's Antonio Valencia has signed a new contract with the Europa League champions which will keep him at the club until 2019. The winger-turned-full-back has the option of a further 12 months beyond that after impressing manager Jose Mourinho.

