Antonio Conte urges Chelsea players to turn great season into fantastic season

Antonio Conte paid tribute to his Chelsea players for the revival which secured the Premier League title - although Diego Costa threatened to put a dampener on celebrations by jokingly brandishing a fire extinguisher at The Hawthorns. Michy Batshuayi's goal eight minutes from time earned Conte's side a 1-0 win at West Brom and ensured they clinched the trophy at the earliest opportunity.

