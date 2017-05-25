Andy Murray waits on French Open draw
Andy Murray and his fellow title contenders will learn the path they must take to French Open glory on Friday as Roland Garros prepares to host the second grand slam of the year. Murray goes into the tournament as world number one but scratching around for his best form after a difficult opening five months of the season.
