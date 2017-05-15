Andy Murray suffers another defeat

14 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

World number one Andy Murray suffered another early exit as he lost 6-2 6-4 against Fabio Fognini at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. Defending champion Murray, who turned 30 on Monday, continues to struggle for consistency on his return from an elbow injury, having reached the semi-finals in Barcelona only to then be knocked out of the Madrid Open by Croatia's Borna Coric, the world number 41. Fognini delighted the partisan home crowd in Tuesday's late-night contest under the floodlights when the world number 29 broke Murray in the opening game and went on to take a 3-0 lead before closing out the set 6-2 with a love service.

