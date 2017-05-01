Andy Murray expects Maria Sharapova t...

Andy Murray expects Maria Sharapova to get Wimbledon wildcard

Read more: Salisbury Journal

World number one Andy Murray would expect Wimbledon to grant Maria Sharapova a wildcard if the returning Russian does not qualify for the tournament off her own back. Sharapova is back on the WTA Tour after a 15-month ban for doping and made the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in her first event last week, giving herself a ranking of 262 after collecting 185 points.

