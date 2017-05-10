Andy Murray beaten again as he goes d...

Andy Murray beaten again as he goes down in Madrid

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northwich Guardian

World number one Andy Murray's struggle to rediscover his form continued on Friday with another straight-sets defeat to Borna Coric at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Croatian claimed his scalp in February at the Dubai Championships, winning 6-1 6-3 as Murray made 55 unforced errors and failed to even earn a single break point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr... 5 hr Urges phart 1
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... 5 hr Herea phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr This phart 33,010
News weird preseason schedule? 15 hr ThePhartss 10
News Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08) 16 hr Know phart 819
News Eddie Lacy continuing to fight battle of the bulge 16 hr Continuing phart 2
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points 20 hr Grand pharts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC