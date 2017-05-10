Andy Murray beaten again as he goes down in Madrid
World number one Andy Murray's struggle to rediscover his form continued on Friday with another straight-sets defeat to Borna Coric at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Croatian claimed his scalp in February at the Dubai Championships, winning 6-1 6-3 as Murray made 55 unforced errors and failed to even earn a single break point.
