Andy Murray battles past Marius Copil to reach Madrid Open third round
Andy Murray secured his place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Marius Copil. The world number one, who is continuing his return from an elbow injury after reaching the semi-finals in Barcelona, eventually forced a late break in a tense opening set before his superior power came through against the 26-year-old Romanian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|13 hr
|Room phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|My phart
|32,990
|'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison...
|15 hr
|Took Phart
|4
|Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'
|16 hr
|Scott phartz
|4
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|20 hr
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|20 hr
|Hires phart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|Mon
|CoPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC