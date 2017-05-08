Andy Murray battles past Marius Copil...

Andy Murray battles past Marius Copil to reach Madrid Open third round

Andy Murray secured his place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Marius Copil. The world number one, who is continuing his return from an elbow injury after reaching the semi-finals in Barcelona, eventually forced a late break in a tense opening set before his superior power came through against the 26-year-old Romanian.

