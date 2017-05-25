Alvaro Arbeloa, Jonathan Calleri and ...

Alvaro Arbeloa, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore on their way out of West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is determined to improve the squad next season, with the club announcing the departures of Alvaro Arbeloa, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore. The Irons finished last season in 11th place, having initially struggled for consistency following the move to the converted London 2012 Olympic Stadium.

Chicago, IL

