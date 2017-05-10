Aljaz Bedene through to the main draw in Rome
Aljaz Bedene booked his place in the first round proper of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia by beating Argentina's Renzo Olivo in straight sets. Having already dispatched Lukas Lacko in the first qualifying round, the British number three displayed early nerves in dropping his opening service game against Olivo.
