Aljaz Bedene through to the main draw...

Aljaz Bedene through to the main draw in Rome

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Aljaz Bedene booked his place in the first round proper of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia by beating Argentina's Renzo Olivo in straight sets. Having already dispatched Lukas Lacko in the first qualifying round, the British number three displayed early nerves in dropping his opening service game against Olivo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil 4 min wellwhoopy 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 54 min Lee Baca 33,023
News In pictures: Swimmers enjoy dip in 101-year-old... 2 hr EnjoyPhartse 2
News Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve... 7 hr There pharrt 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... 18 hr Pointing pharts 2
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez 23 hr TooPhart 2
News Federal sports betting case ends with no prison... Sat The phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC