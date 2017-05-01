Alex Blake century not enough to stav...

Alex Blake century not enough to stave off defeat for Kent in One-Day Cup

Kent batsman Alex Blake registered an incredible 46-ball hundred but was still on the losing side as Somerset chased down 353 to make it three wins from three in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Blake, 28, had never before reached three figures in List A cricket but did so in style at Taunton, peppering the boundary rope at will, eventually out for 116 from 58 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes.

