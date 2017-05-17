Ajax v Manchester United - routes to ...

Ajax v Manchester United - routes to the Europa League final

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

FT: #MUFC 4 Feyenoord 0. The Reds claim a vital victory, with strikes from Rooney, Mata and Lingard, plus Brad Jones' own goal. #UEL pic.twitter.com/jgNaHSKV5R United hardly had the greatest of starts by losing 1-0 away to Feyenoord but a 4-0 win at Old Trafford against the Dutch side all-but sealed second place in Group A with a game to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton 3 hr Might phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr StillPharts 33,040
News Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project... 23 hr Better Pharts 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... Tue JustPhart 4
Celtics-Cavs! Mon Forgot phartx 3
News Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int... May 15 Keep phartz 4
News 'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez... May 15 Will phartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC