Ajax v Manchester United - routes to the Europa League final

FT: #MUFC 4 Feyenoord 0. The Reds claim a vital victory, with strikes from Rooney, Mata and Lingard, plus Brad Jones' own goal. #UEL pic.twitter.com/jgNaHSKV5R United hardly had the greatest of starts by losing 1-0 away to Feyenoord but a 4-0 win at Old Trafford against the Dutch side all-but sealed second place in Group A with a game to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.