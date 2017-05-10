Accrington chief defends his words de...

Accrington chief defends his words despite - threatening' Premier League response

Accrington chairman Andy Holt has continued his attack on the Premier League despite receiving a response he deemed "threatening" from the organisation. The League Two club's chairman on Tuesday hit out at the Premier League on Twitter following a report in the Daily Mail that agent Mino Raiola pocketed A 41million from the deal that saw Manchester United sign Paul Pogba.

