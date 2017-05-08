Accrington chairman accuses Premier League of 'destroying the game'

Accrington chairman Andy Holt has launched a scathing attack on the Premier League over the size of contracts paid to top-flight players and their agents. Newspaper reports claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic is paid more than A 350,000 per week by Manchester United, and that agent Mino Raiola pocketed A 41million from the deal that brought Paul Pogba to Old Trafford.

