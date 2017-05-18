5 things we learned from the Premier League's final weekend
Champions Chelsea finished the Premier League campaign with 30 wins as they thumped relegated Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge, where departing captain John Terry was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch. Meanwhile Arsenal missed out on a place in the top four for the first time in 20 years as Liverpool saw off Middlesbrough at Anfield.
