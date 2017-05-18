5 things we learned from the Premier ...

5 things we learned from the Premier League's final weekend

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Champions Chelsea finished the Premier League campaign with 30 wins as they thumped relegated Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge, where departing captain John Terry was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch. Meanwhile Arsenal missed out on a place in the top four for the first time in 20 years as Liverpool saw off Middlesbrough at Anfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 2 hr IsPhartze 25
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners 5 hr Really Pharts 2
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky 21 hr InPhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr Was phart 33,080
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... Sun KneePHART 15
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... May 19 Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) May 18 HePharted 32
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC