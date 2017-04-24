5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
Victories for Chelsea at Everton and Tottenham against Arsenal meant the gap at the top of the table stayed at four points heading into the final four games. A 2-0 victory over Arsenal made it nine Premier League wins in a row for Tottenham, yet still they remain four points behind Chelsea with time running out.
