5 of Ajax's best young players
While the English club have employed a blend of youth and experience to reach the showpiece, Ajax's progression has largely been thanks to a talented squad of young players. Here, we pick out five up-and-coming players to watch from the Amsterdam club's line-up in the final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|59 min
|Might phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|StillPharts
|33,040
|Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project...
|21 hr
|Better Pharts
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|23 hr
|JustPhart
|4
|Celtics-Cavs!
|Mon
|Forgot phartx
|3
|Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int...
|Mon
|Keep phartz
|4
|'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez...
|Mon
|Will phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC