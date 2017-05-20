49ers' Bowman remembers urging KD to ...

49ers' Bowman remembers urging KD to shoot in middle school

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Way back in middle school, 49ers star NaVorro Bowman encouraged Kevin Durant to be aggressive and look for his shot 49ers' Bowman remembers urging KD to shoot in middle school Way back in middle school, 49ers star NaVorro Bowman encouraged Kevin Durant to be aggressive and look for his shot Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rltHkt FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Imagine Kevin Durant as a skinny, timid teen being told to shoot by his middle school point guard who saw so much potential all those years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Just Me Wolfie 33,118
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 5 hr Who cares 6
News Blue Fins recognized for work with Trillium grant (Nov '14) 6 hr BluePhartse 3
Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16) 13 hr MeanPharts 16
News Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07) 21 hr LocalsPharts 49
News All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10) Mon Thinking phartse 9
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,407,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC