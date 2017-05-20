2017 Stanley Cup Final: Game 1 Recap ...

2017 Stanley Cup Final: Game 1 Recap - Pittsburgh Penguins Fire Blanks Yet Still Take 1-0 Lead

For nearly two entire periods of game time, the Nashville Predators had Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on lockdown, holding the Pittsburgh Penguins without a shot on goal. It was what happened before and after that cost the Preds the game.

Chicago, IL

