2017 Stanley Cup Final: Game 1 Recap - Pittsburgh Penguins Fire Blanks Yet Still Take 1-0 Lead
For nearly two entire periods of game time, the Nashville Predators had Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on lockdown, holding the Pittsburgh Penguins without a shot on goal. It was what happened before and after that cost the Preds the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Just Me Wolfie
|33,118
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Who cares
|6
|Blue Fins recognized for work with Trillium grant (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|BluePhartse
|3
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|MeanPharts
|16
|Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|LocalsPharts
|49
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|Mon
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC