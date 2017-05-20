13-1 shot Cloud Computing springs upset in Preakness
Cloud Computing , ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes ahead of Classic Empire, ridden by Julien Leparoux, on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Cloud Computing, left, ridden by Javier Castellano, second from left, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|5 hr
|HowPhaart
|17
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|The Phartsz
|33,078
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|9 hr
|LetsPharttz
|13
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|Fri
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|Thu
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|May 18
|Gets pharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC